Cornerstone Church
We gather for worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. and welcome you to join us for a time of studying the scriptures and praising the Lord. Other ministry updates and details can be found on our website, www.CornerstoneNorthShore.org. If you have any special needs or concerns, please let us know! We’re here to serve!
Emmanuel Church (Episcopal)
EMMANUEL CHURCH (EPISCOPAL)
Our church will re-open for in-person worship on Easter morning (April 17) at 10 a.m. with a festive service of Holy Eucharist in celebration of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. All are welcome. The service will also be live-streamed. Visit www.emmanuelmanchester.org for more information.
Located on Masconomo Street between Singing Beach and Lobster Cove, Emmanuel Church has been a place where Christians have worshipped on Sunday mornings during the summer months and on Easter and Christmas since 1882. Services are in the style of the Episcopal Church according to the Book of Common Prayer. Many individuals and families consider themselves members and friends of Emmanuel Church while they may also be members of another parish community either in the Manchester area or in some other part of the country. We invite you to join in our worship and become part of the rich history of Emmanuel Church.
Our priest is the Reverend Luther Zeigler, who may be reached at luther.zeigler@gmail.com.
First Parish Church
Sunday morning worship, 10 a.m., is held in person at 10 Central St and also streamed on Facebook Live at FirstParishChurchManchesterMa
Palm Sunday Worship, “Once Upon a Tree” Cantata, Minister, Rev. Dr. Mark Boyea
This coming week:
Tuesday, 7 p.m. Via Zoom Spiritual Studies “The Usual Suspects” Zoom
Weds. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Virtual office hours with the Minister Zoom
Thursday, 4 p.m. Bible Study Zoom
Maundy Thursday 7 p.m. A time of prayer, music, Scripture and Reflection in Commemoration of The Last Supper and final night of Jesus’ life, in person & online.
Good Friday 7 p.m. A time of meditation on the “Seven Last Words of Christ” with prayer, music, and Reflection, in person & online.
To join us for the Zoom programs, by computer, smart device or dial in on a phone - email office.fpchurch@gmail.com or call 978-526-7661