The Manchester Essex Rotary announced that the Annual Red, White and Blue Pancake Breakfast will take place on Saturday, July 2, from 7:30 a.m. until 12 noon, at its usual location, Tucks Point in Manchester.
The Rotary extended the fun for an additional hour this year to make it easier for everyone to participate and stay a bit longer to enjoy all the special events planned.
On the boards for this year’s festivities (beside the pancake breakfast feed, of course) are a wonderful slate of activities, including face painting, pony rides for the kiddos, live music performed by The Old Salts Jazz Band led by Bob Tuffley, and a sneak peek at the Summer Stage performance of the musical “Grease.”
The National Anthem will be sung by Manchester’s own Sydney Bartlett.
And, once again, Massachusetts State Senator Bruce Tarr and former State Representative Brad Hill on hand flipping the pancakes, a yearly tradition!
“If all that doesn’t thrill you, this year we are adding another service to make this fabulous,” wrote the Rotary. “We will be offering a complimentary water taxi departing from both Reed Park and behind Town Hall!”
Parking is available at Town Hall and Masconomo Park, so save yourself the parking at Tucks and hop on a vessel provided by Manchester Mooring. A short cruise through the harbor on a beautiful day is a true treat!
If you’ve attended in prior years, you understand the excitement around this time-honored community spirit building event; if you are new to the area, join us and see why this event is not to be missed.
Advance tickets are $10, and tickets at the door are $15. Kids under 8 enjoy the breakfast for free. Rotarians will be selling tickets Saturday morning in front of the Post Office. Tickets are also available through the Parks and Rec Department, at Crosby’s Market and various store locations throughout town.
Tickets can also be purchased online at the ME Rotary website. Just follow the link.
Finally, the Club is looking for volunteers to support this charity event. Interested? Contact Judy Laspesa, jlaspesa@comcast.net.