Please take notice that a Pre-Town Meeting will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022 to discuss the Warrant for the Annual Town Meeting scheduled for April 25. This will be a virtual meeting. Join the Zoom meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86753039900?pwd=c3BsQzdEb0NEYTVydStNaGtEcUp6dz09
Meeting ID: 867 5303 9900
Passcode: 921301
Dial by Phone: +1 312 626 6799 US
This notice with the link above will be posted on the moderator’s page on the Town website.
The purpose of the Pre-Town Meeting is to consider procedural questions and enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of Town Meeting. We will not discuss the substance of articles. I encourage Town officials and sponsors of articles to attend, and all residents are welcome. The meeting will begin promptly at 9 a.m., so I ask that everyone join a few minutes early.
Those who are unable to attend the Pre-Town Meeting and have questions about procedural issues are welcome to call me at 978-526-4229, or to send me an e-mail message addressed to awilson@spyrockhill.net.
Alan Wilson
Town Moderator