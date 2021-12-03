MANCHESTER MEMORIAL
TUESDAY, 9:30 a.m. Circle Time
Photos by Kris McGinn
I had been there for 30 minutes and taken over 40 images when I only needed two—yet I found myself lingering. I really did not want to leave. Ever. The feeling in the sun filled room with a handful of Pre-Kers and three teachers was utterly delightful. Small people busily going about the business of the day, drawing trees, playing store, urgently preparing for a picnic with a basket full of wooden food, tending to fussy dolls who required multiple outfit changes and reading books, lots of books.
Sebastian settled into a tiny blue chair to look at The Polar Express which he told me he had at home, four times. I told him I did too, but only once.
Sebastian also drew a picture for me using an orange crayon and a circle stencil that is currently taped to my wall here at the Cricket.
Many of the kids took pictures with my big and heavy camera. The feeling of joy and growth is palpable. Each of the teachers in turn chatted with me and disclosed what was glaringly obvious, this is the best job ever, in the best place ever. How lucky to be able to briefly be a part of this wonderful world. All of this is to say that within the gorgeous new memorial building (I had not yet seen it and it is breathtaking) is a very special place for little ones.
Primer On MERSD PreK
Our high school journalist, Carson Komishane spoke with Superintendent Pam Beaudoin to learn more about the new Pre-K program at the Memorial School.
By Carson Komishane
The district-wide pre-K program at the Manchester Elementary School provides students with the resources they need at a young age.
Director of Student Services Allison Collins and Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin said that this program serves special needs and general education for students ages three to five in Manchester and Essex.
The general education program is a fee-based community program.
Beaudoin said there have been some major improvements with new classrooms and double the space and staff. This was through a state grant called the Efficiency and Regionalization through the Community Compact program, and this program has a lot of benefits for both students and parents.
“[The benefits] include increased access to high quality, affordable preschool for children in the Manchester and Essex communities, consistent preparation of children for Kindergarten aligned with Massachusetts curriculum frameworks, developmentally appropriate programming and cohort grouping for three- and four-year-olds, and opportunities for typically developing children to play and learn alongside their peers with disabilities,” she said.
Collins said that this year the classroom size was increased to two, and there is also a dedicated preschool play area with about 20 students in the program.
She also said that this program has changed from a half day to a full day program and is able to accept more students this year.
Now, during the morning, students participate in circle time, hands on activities, pre-academics, and play-based learning. In the afternoon, students have nap time and recreational programming.
“We want to continue to work on building community awareness of the program and intend to continue our tradition of including students with disabilities and diverse needs,” Collins said.