Manchester Is Now Part Of Essex County’s Fifth Essex District. Here are the Candidates.
The Massachusetts state primary election is Tuesday, September 6 and the general election is fast approaching on Tuesday, November 8. This year, Manchester finds itself in a new district—Essex County’s Fifth District for the Massachusetts House of Representative. This is a new era for Manchester, which has been represented by Fourth District State Representatives Jamie Belsito and, for decades before that, Brad Hill. Now, Manchester has joined the rest of Cape Ann—Essex, Gloucester, and Rockport—as part of the Fifth District. We asked all three candidates to introduce themselves to our readers. Here they are, in alphabetical order, incumbent Ann-Margaret Ferrante of Gloucester, Nathaniel Mulkahy of Rockport, and Ashley Sullivan of Gloucester.