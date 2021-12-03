Hello there Jack! I just arrived on a transport from Puerto Rico and boy was I surprised at the weather. I was not on a tropical island anymore, but I am sure I will deal with the cold in exchange for a loving family that will treat me like I deserve. I was sent to Massachusetts by All Sato Rescue in the hopes that I will have a happy future and not one of living on the streets to tend for myself. I was at the Humane Society of Puerto Rico when All Sato Rescue got a chance to send me to Cape Ann Animal Aid in the hopes that I could find a loving home. I weigh in at about 14 lbs. and most likely will get used to your house rules and be housetrained quickly. I was adopted as a puppy but was returned at the young age of 9 to the shelter because my family could no longer take care of me. If you are looking for an older gentleman to join your household, please fill out an online application and come on in and visit during regular visiting hours. Visit the shelter’s website if you are interested in adopting.
Already a Print Subscriber?
Do you have a print subscription but haven’t provided your email address to date? Fill out this form so we can make sure you have access to everything in the digital version of The Cricket.
If you're not sure, fill out this form and we will verify or change your email address on file.
Most Popular
Articles
- Manchester Club November Update
- Letter To The Editor: Stop Forced Needle Injections Into Little Children
- New Home Design Energy In Essex
- Letter To The Editor: What Manchester Wants … HUH?
- MANCHESTER POLICE NOTES | For the Week Ending November 21, 2021
- Thanksgiving Day football game
- Chamber’s Christmas By The Sea: The Tradition Is Back
- Letter to the Editor: Supporting Jamie Belsito, Running For 4th Essex State Rep
- ESSEX POLICE NOTES | November 26
- OPED: On Making Manchester More Pedestrian and Bike Friendly
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.