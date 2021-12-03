Hello there Jack!  I just arrived on a transport from Puerto Rico and boy was I surprised at the weather.  I was not on a tropical island anymore, but I am sure I will deal with the cold in exchange for a loving family that will treat me like I deserve.  I was sent to Massachusetts by All Sato Rescue in the hopes that I will have a happy future and not one of living on the streets to tend for myself.  I was at the Humane Society of Puerto Rico when All Sato Rescue got a chance to send me to Cape Ann Animal Aid in the hopes that I could find a loving home.  I weigh in at about 14 lbs. and most likely will get used to your house rules and be housetrained quickly.  I was adopted as a puppy but was returned at the young age of 9 to the shelter because my family could no longer take care of me.  If you are looking for an older gentleman to join your household, please fill out an online application and come on in and visit during regular visiting hours.  Visit the shelter’s website if you are interested in adopting.