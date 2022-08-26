Pet Of The Week

Pet Of The Week

      

Eeyore here!  I am just about three months old and looking for my next adventure of finding my home and family of my own!  I am a tabby boy and love to play and be fussed over!  I have a few siblings I have made my way with here and I love to play so most likely wouldn't mind a furry companion.  I am not picky when it comes to my forever home!  If you provide me with shelter, love and some yummy food too I promise to repay you for many years to come!  So what do you say? Adopt me today!

Visit our website if you are interested in adopting:

https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.htm

