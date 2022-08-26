Eeyore here! I am just about three months old and looking for my next adventure of finding my home and family of my own! I am a tabby boy and love to play and be fussed over! I have a few siblings I have made my way with here and I love to play so most likely wouldn't mind a furry companion. I am not picky when it comes to my forever home! If you provide me with shelter, love and some yummy food too I promise to repay you for many years to come! So what do you say? Adopt me today!
Visit our website if you are interested in adopting: