Meet Millie. She is about 14 years old, so she is looking for a cozy home to spend the rest of her days. Millie is in good health and loves to lounge in her hidey beds, chase dangling string toys and play with catnip sacks. She likes to gently be brushed or scratched under her chin. Millie is a grazer and doesn’t eat her food very quickly. She would do best in a quiet home, as your one and only! If you think Millie would make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit her at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about Millie and the shelter’s adoption policies.
Pet Of The Week: Make Millie Yours
Editorial Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Already a Print Subscriber?
Do you have a print subscription but haven’t provided your email address to date? Fill out this form so we can make sure you have access to everything in the digital version of The Cricket.
If you're not sure, fill out this form and we will verify or change your email address on file.
Most Popular
Articles
- The Language of Friendship
- Select Board Explores Controls Of Recreational Boating Parties
- Manchester Athletic Club Closes Fitness and Tennis Operations Following Property Purchase to Cell Signaling Technology
- POLITICAL POT: Meet the Candidates For Essex 5th District State Rep
- Paradise Blue In Gloucester
- Meet Ashley Sullivan
- Kilimanjaro, Here She Comes!
- Meet Paul Tucker: Candidate for Essex County District Attorney
- Nestore “Nes” D'Angelo
- Peter L. Midwood
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.