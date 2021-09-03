Howard the hunk
Howard lives for car rides. He knows they lead to his favorite things, the beach, doggy play dates, 1-on-1 time with his favorite people and food! At first he appears to be a goofy adolescent. But he settles quickly after a brisk walk or simply playing with a ball. Plus, unlike a puppy, he can entertain himself and keep his kennel clean. At the shelter Howard enjoys playing with the puppies, especially the larger ones that love to chase him. He is very fond of his people, is an excellent swimmer, and he is determined to get the squeaker out of all toys. Howard has been attending training classes with one of his best friends here at the shelter, and he always gets a perfect report card. He walks well on a leash, and when his favorite people take him out on adventures, he seems to float out the door with joy. Howard is a boy who can't resist chasing some of the small wildlife outside, so we feel he would do best in a dog experienced, cat free home. Staff have selected Howard as an Extended Stay guest. That means he will be going home with a free session of dog training classes for him along with his new family at EveryDog Training Center. We want to help everyone start off on the right paw together! Can you give Howard the love, fun and awesome snacks he deserves? Visit him during adoption hours or submit an online application to set an appointment to meet this hunk.