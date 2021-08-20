Bailey here! I am a lucky lady who made my way to the shelter! I was originally rescued about two years ago after I was found in tough shape with a tension cable embedded in my neck. I was adopted in the area, but my owners couldn't keep me, so I was posted on social media and rescued again by Wags 2 Riches. Now here I am a Sato and a true survivor looking for my forever family! My foster family says I am a sweet and playful dog that can be a little rough and tumble but mostly because I don't realize how big she is at 62 lbs. I would do best in a dog experienced home with no young children, so I don't knock them over! I love my treats and toys especially anything chewy. I do have a bit of a prey drive, so I am looking for a kitty free home. I would love a home who can help me adventure or exercise and training. I promise to return the favor with lots of love! I know how to sit and can't wait to learn more. Consider adopting me today! Visit the following section of our website if you are interested in adopting: https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html
- Tuesday, August 17 - Cape Ann Big Band Concert 6pm
- Saturday, August 21 - Movie Under the Stars at Masconomo Park at 7:30pm
- Upcoming Events For Manchester Club Members (And Their Guests)
- Wednesday September 22 - High Tea at Sharksmouth Estate
- Saturday, September 25 - 375th Celebration End Parade 2pm
- The months of August & Sept - Scavenger Hunt
