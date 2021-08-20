Bailey here!  I am a lucky lady who made my way to the shelter!  I was originally rescued about two years ago after I was found in tough shape with a tension cable embedded in my neck.  I was adopted in the area, but my owners couldn't keep me, so I was posted on social media and rescued again by Wags 2 Riches.  Now here I am a Sato and a true survivor looking for my forever family!  My foster family says I am a sweet and playful dog that can be a little rough and tumble but mostly because I don't realize how big she is at 62 lbs.  I would do best in a dog experienced home with no young children, so I don't knock them over!  I love my treats and toys especially anything chewy.  I do have a bit of a prey drive, so I am looking for a kitty free home.  I would love a home who can help me adventure or exercise and training.  I promise to return the favor with lots of love!  I know how to sit and can't wait to learn more.  Consider adopting me today!  Visit the following section of our website if you are interested in adopting: https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html