Pet Of The Week

Green Eyed Weasel

Weasel here! I am 8 years young and have a beautiful black and white coat and the greenest eyes you ever did see!  I would love a quiet home with someone who is looking for a friend and family member!  I don’t have much on my wish list, but I sure do like a cozy bed.  If you think I’d make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit me at Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.  Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes at the shelter.

