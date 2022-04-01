Hello! My name is Dominic, I am a big, goofy 11-month-old and possibly have some Plott Hound in my family tree. I love to go on walks and romp in the yard. I recently had surgery to correct a prolapsed cherry eye. I could need some further care in the future, so I am considered a special needs adoption. I am looking for a dog experienced home with no young children. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
