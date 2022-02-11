Hi there! I’m Diesel, I’m 13 and I am looking for a new forever person. My dream match would enjoy short but brisk walks a few times a day and snuggles on the couch. I love snacks too. I know how to sit and will even do a “twirl” for the right reward. I don’t like being touched much until we have been together for a while. Don’t let my senior status stop us from meeting. I am happy to go on car rides, walks in the woods or neighborhood and run in the backyard. If you think we might be a good match please fill out an online application, https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html, today and stop at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester, during regular visiting hours and meet me.
