Hi, Coal here! I’m sweet, affectionate and mellow, and the staff here says I am a kind and curious pup. I am a 3-month-old black shepherd/Labrador retriever mix, so will be large when full grown. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me, an adoption application and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester. If you think I’d make a good addition to your family, fill out an online application and stop by and visit me today!
Pet Of The Week: Coal Calling
Editorial Staff
