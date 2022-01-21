Hi there, Bruno here. I need a special home that understands that I do not like handling until I get to know you well and even after that I am nervous if you move fast. I walk well on the leash but really would rather be in your lap. I have a bit of a stubborn side once in a while and I can get grumbly and nippy. My affection is on my terms. I share my foster home with a kitten, so might do OK with a cat. Please no children. I just started taking medication for my anxiety and seem to be responding well. If you are that special person and I sound like a good match, please fill out an application at https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html, and we can set up a virtual meeting so you can see me in my foster home. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and the animals waiting for homes at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
Already a Print Subscriber?
Do you have a print subscription but haven’t provided your email address to date? Fill out this form so we can make sure you have access to everything in the digital version of The Cricket.
If you're not sure, fill out this form and we will verify or change your email address on file.
Most Popular
Articles
- Notes From The Great Marsh: An Introduction To A Magical Place
- John Ralph Elder
- John B. “Doc” Herrick
- Dr. Sophia Martz, DMD Welcomes New Dentist To Her Practice
- Letter To The Editor: Tappan Street Project Is Worthy And Deserves Community Support
- He Shoots – He Scores
- Depth Perception: ME Swim Team Makes Waves Despite Small Roster
- Rosa Gallardo Cabot
- Glendon P. Marston
- Letter To The Editor: Who Is In Charge Of MBTS’ Affordable Housing?
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.