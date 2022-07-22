Hey there Buddy here. My foster Mom had this to say about me " Buddy is a very mellow boy who likes to be petted and held. He gets along with other kittens and enjoys his playtime." Buddy was rescued in Florida by Bella's Promise and transported to Cape Ann Animal Aid in the hopes of finding his forever home. Would you be Buddy's person? If so please fill out an online application today and come on in during regular visiting hours to visit me.
