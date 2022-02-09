Williams Fine Art Dealers’ inaugural show of 2022, Winter White, showcases both paintings and porcelain objet d’art by recognized Boston-area artists. With a theme of a predominantly white palette each piece in the show demonstrates the mesmerizing range of effects which can be achieved in the hands of a master.
About the show, gallery owner Ginny Williams says, “February is a rough month for New Englanders. It’s cold, it’s dark, and we know Winter isn’t ending soon…but there is so much beauty surrounding us. I want to capture that feeling with this show. Especially in these times, most people find comfort in beauty. This exhibition creates a sanctuary of calm, of understated elegance, where people can see, quite literally, all we have to enjoy around us, even in these dark days of February.”
The works of Manchester-by-the-Sea porcelain artist Anna Kasabian have been featured in House Beautiful, Veranda, and Architectural Digest. The latter characterized her work as “the epitome of nature-inspired elegance.”
These delicate, lyrical sculptures evoke the natural world: seas, flora, even the wind itself. Each piece gleams in its coat of white glaze, catching the light in myriad folds, ruffles and curves.
The artist writes, “I live in a place where the ocean, landscape, and lush gardens are woven together and become a part of me. Each morning I walk the beach and take in the view, the salt, air and light, and leave inspired.”
Similarly inspired by nature are the paintings of quiet, snowy landscapes by Viktor Butko and Leo Mancini-Hresko, who both work out of Waltham, and of Donald Jurney, who maintains a studio in Amesbury. Butko and Mancini-Hresko work en plein air, even in winter, while Jurney draws on years of keen observation to create majestic pieces from imagination in his studio. Each of these artists is held in public and private collections across the country and around the world, and it is thrilling to have them in our proverbial backyard.
Williams Fine Art Dealers was founded in 2016 with the goal of bringing the best artists working in the US and abroad to Boston’s North Shore.
Winter White opens Thursday, February 10, from 6 - 7:30 pm.
Williams Fine Art Dealers
300 Main St, Wenham