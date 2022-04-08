The nonprofit’s re-envisioned signature event to be held on May 5 at Turner Hill in Ipswich raises vital funds for women and girls at risk throughout Essex County
After a two-year hiatus, The Women's Fund of Essex County is bringing back its signature fundraising event, Power of the Purse (POP), on Thursday, May 5, 6:30 - 9 p.m. at Turner Hill in Ipswich.
This year, the event will feature a new format. Renamed “POP Plus!,” the fundraiser will bring together supporters to mix, mingle and raise critical funds for at-risk women and girls throughout our communities in the 34 cities and towns of Essex County, from Newburyport to Nahant, Lawrence to Lynn and elsewhere in between.
Kendra Petrone and Sue Tabb, co-hosts of Magic 106.7’s Morning Magic Show and the Exceptional Women podcast will emcee the fun evening, complete with entertainment, cocktails and hors d'oeuvres by Vinwood Caterers, along with a few surprises. There will also be lots of beautiful purses to be won, the signature of past events.
But the Women’s Fund has expanded the auction, offering chances for guests to win distinctive purses and handbags generously donated by renowned designers and retailers, plus unique articles and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.
Online access to the silent auction will begin early, on Sunday, May 1, giving those not able to attend in person the opportunity to participate in this important fundraising initiative.
The POP Plus! organizers' goal is to raise $100,000.
All proceeds from the night support The Women's Fund of Essex County's work to help improve the lives of local women and girls, especially those who have been the most vulnerable to the economic and social implications of the pandemic and beyond. Committed to women and girls' advancement, self-sufficiency, and economic and social equity, the nonprofit strategically partners with organizations that provide women and girls a path to achieve their potential.
“At Power of the Purse, the purse is a metaphor for strength. It supports our belief that stronger women and girls build stronger families, and stronger families build stronger communities,” said Trish Moore co-president of The Women’s Fund of Essex County. With co-president Wendy Roworth adding, “After taking a pause due to the pandemic, we are looking forward to once again gathering with longtime and many new friends at this year's POP to raise funds for, and celebrate, the resilient and strong women and girls of Essex County.”
Since 2003, The Women's Fund of Essex County has raised and awarded over $2.8 million to high impact non-profit partners providing local women, girls, and their families with the resources they need to find success at work, school, home and in life. The all-volunteer organization has been recognized with the George Peabody Award for Leadership in Philanthropy by the Essex County Community Foundation and the Champions Award for Community Impact by North Shore Community College.
Tickets start at $100. Organizers encourage people to get their tickets early as they expect the event will sell out.