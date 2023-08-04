Ice and Snow Predicted on August 3 and 4
Disney’s Frozen JR. is playing at the Cape Ann YMCA on Thursday, August 3 and Friday, August 4 at 5 p.m. This fanciful and heartwarming musical is based on the 2013 Disney film, the top-grossing animated film of all time, and the 2018 Broadway adaptation. The talented cast of North Shore residents features 47 young actors led by Director Heidi Dallin and her YMCA Theatre Team.
The story features favorite characters, including Anna, Elsa, Olafand and others as they embark on an epic, ice-filled journey of self-discovery, camaraderie, and the real meaning of true love.
This musical includes favorite Frozen songs such as “Love Is an Open Door,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” and “Let It Go,” as well as wonderful new songs from the Broadway production.
“With its empowering message of love and understanding, Frozen JR. is sure to melt your heart,” said Dalin.
For information on purchasing tickets please visit http://our.show/frozenjratca Tickets are $15 for Adults and $10 for Children. All shows take place at the Cape Ann YMCA, 7 Gloucester Crossing Road in Gloucester.
We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.