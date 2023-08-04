YMCA Youth Theater_Frozen.jpg

The Cast of Disney's Frozen at the Cape Ann YMCA

Ice and Snow Predicted on August 3 and 4

Disney’s Frozen JR. is playing at the Cape Ann YMCA on Thursday, August 3 and Friday, August 4 at 5 p.m.  This fanciful and heartwarming musical is based on the 2013 Disney film, the top-grossing animated film of all time, and the 2018 Broadway adaptation. The talented cast of North Shore residents features 47 young actors led by Director Heidi Dallin and her YMCA Theatre Team.

