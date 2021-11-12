A coat drive sponsored by Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus will be held through November 22. Please leave garments at your convenience (24/7) in the garage behind the Sacred Heart Church in Manchester-by-the-Sea, on Friend St. Open the overhead door with button on door frame to the right or use the side door.
Coats (lightly used and new) collected by the Knights of Columbus for kids and adults will be distributed to families in need on Cape Ann and the North Shore in conjunction with Bootstraps-Beverly. In 2020 more than 300 coats were donated. In 2021 the need is greater.