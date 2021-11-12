To the Editor.

Masconomo Council 1232 Manchester by-the Sea Knights of Columbus recently concluded its annual fall fundraiser with record results. That signature Council program supports a wide range of charitable activities of which Council 1232 can be justifiably proud. The generosity of parishioners from The Visitation Parish, comprised of Sacred Heart, Manchester by- the Sea and St John’s, Essex, as well as that of well-wishers from throughout Cape Ann and beyond, enabled the Council to raise record funds this year. That will allow us to extend and strengthen our charitable outreach.