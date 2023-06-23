The annual Red, White, and Blue Pancake Breakfast is coming up fast, scheduled for Saturday, July 1, from 7:30 a.m. to 12 noon, at beautiful Tucks Point.

The ME Rotary Club that organizes and manages the event every year announced it has extended the fun for an additional hour this year to make it easier for everyone to participate and stay a bit longer to enjoy all the special events we have planned.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.