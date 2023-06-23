The annual Red, White, and Blue Pancake Breakfast is coming up fast, scheduled for Saturday, July 1, from 7:30 a.m. to 12 noon, at beautiful Tucks Point.
The ME Rotary Club that organizes and manages the event every year announced it has extended the fun for an additional hour this year to make it easier for everyone to participate and stay a bit longer to enjoy all the special events we have planned.
Activities start early, and they’re all family friendly. They include face painting, pony rides for the kiddos, live music performed by The Good Ole Salts Jazz Band, and a sneak peek at the Summer Stage performance of the musical, “School of Rock.”
Our National Anthem will be sung by Manchester’s own Lila Carpenter.
Once again, Masschusetts Senator Bruce Tarr will be on hand, manning the griddle along with former State Representative Brad Hill (who, thankfully, can’t quit this tradition.). Both will be on hand flipping the pancakes.
If all that doesn’t thrill you, this year we are adding another service to make this fabulous—a complimentary water taxi departing from both Masconomo Park and behind Town Hall! This is a feature of the event started during COVID, and it stuck because it gave residents an easy way to avoid parking gluts and navigation issues along Harbor Street and Tuck’s Point Road. Parking is available at both locations, so save yourself the parking at Tucks and hop on a vessel sponsored by Manchester Mooring. (A short cruise through the harbor on a beautiful day is a true treat!)
If you’ve attended in prior years, you understand the excitement around this time-honored community spirit building event. For those who are new to the area, the event is something that’s not to be missed.
Advance tickets are $10, and tickets at the door are $15. Tickets for children aged 4-8 are $5 and kids three years old are free.
Rotarians will be selling tickets on Saturday morning in front of the post office, and they are also available through the Manchester Parks and Recreation Department, at Crosby’s Market and various store locations throughout ton. Or, purchase tickets online at the ME Rotary website. Oh yes, and VOLUNTEERS are welcome and needed to make this event a success! (Contact Judy Laspesa, jlaspesa@comcast.net if you’re interested.)