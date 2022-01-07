p_1 Scouts_AMT.jpeg

Callie Jeffery, James Kirpatrick, Joshua Varghese, Ian Campbell, Ian Carlin, Paul Coughlin, Luke Donohoe, Ben Conway, Colin Conway, Adrian Kuehnemund, Ariana Baker, Cecilia Donohoe, Saskia Kuehnemund, Morgan Laspesa, Jordan Varghese, Lukas Schieber, and Daria Holubenko. 

 

Recently, Manchester’s Troop 3 went on a trip to Mount Cardigan in New Hampshire’s White Mountains.  The trip involved hiking the 3,155-foot peak and staying at the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Cardigan Lodge.

The Cardigan trip has been a tradition in the troop for many years, largely due to adult leader Tom Kehoe, who knows the lodge well as a former summer employee.  The tradition of visiting the lodge and hiking Cardigan has since been embraced by all members of Troop 3, which recently made a successful transition to include both boys and girls.  Scouts love the Cardigan trip because it allows them to experience a winter hike and a great view of the White Mountains, while sleeping in a heated lodge with creature comforts.

Although the introduction of co-education and the pandemic have brought changes to scouting, the traditions of the trip remained similar.  The views were just as spectacular, the homemade bread tasted just as good after a long hike, and scouts continued playing board games, including cribbage, a perennial favorite, late into the night.  Restarting the tradition after a pandemic hiatus gave us a chance to enjoy the outdoors and to be thankful for the opportunities provided by scouting.  To learn more about troop 3, go to www.troop3mbts.com

(Ben Conway)