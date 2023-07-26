 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Postcard Home: A Spanish Dream Come True

A summer trip through Spain brought siblings deep into history, art, music, and food

Postcards_Alhambra.JPG

The Alhambra in Granada is a Moorish fortress made up of palaces and gardens.  Across the city, at the Mirador de San Nicolás, one can see the complete fortress for great picture opportunities.

MY BROTHER, Roemer, studied in Salamanca, Spain for five months this past year, and I longed to be in his beautiful FaceTime background and experience the life he so happily enjoyed.  Finally, this summer, he and I traveled to Spain, and I got to see its beauty in real-life. 

Just days after school got out in June, flying to our highly anticipated destination, we narrowly escaped what would be a full week of rain here in Manchester-by-the-Sea.  Perhaps our town was displaying sadness at our departure?  (Don’t worry … we’re back now.)

Postcards_Alhambra_Poems.JPG

At the Alhambra, hidden Arabic poems on the walls add beautiful details to everything, including doors.
Postcards_Spain MAP.png
Postcards_Salamanca_”Golden City”.JPG

In Salamanca, sandstone buildings change colors throughout the day.  At sunset, the walls get a sunny glow to them, inspiring the city’s nickname, “the Golden City.”
Postcards_Roemer_carrying_suitcases.JPG

Approaching the city center of Toledo, Roemer carries (all) the suitcases.
Postcards_Seville_Concert.JPG

While in Seville, Phileine and Roemer attended two concerts at the Royal Alcázar, an old royal fortress.
Postcards_Toledo_Streets.JPG

In Toledo, buildings are close together, creating shade in the streets for a cool and comforting environment.

Phileine de Widt is a rising senior at MERHS. She is co-editor-in-chief of The Independent. She is interning at The Cricket this summer.