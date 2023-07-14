Postcards Home_Map.jpg

Sometimes memories of the past can combine with thoughts inspired by recent events to form new insights.  This was certainly the case when I returned last month from a safari in Southern Africa. 

You see, as a young man in 1971, I traveled the length and breadth the African continent and as I recently reviewed my journals back then, I was struck how these two journeys—many years apart and the trips on either side of a continuing career in veterinary medicine—came together in a surprising, emotionally intense mosaic.

Dr. Lamb is the Veterinarian at the Manchester Animal Hospital.  He also writes about travels for The Cricket.