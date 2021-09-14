The Gloucester Stage Company’s current run of Reparations is underway at Windhover Performing Arts Center in Rockport, and it’s a challenging, thoughtful and often humorous production that asks us to dig deep into complex territory.
The play, which ends it run on Sept. 19, is one of the last chances for locals to experience the idyllic, outdoor venue this season.
Reparations offers a provocative examination of race in America and of the many lenses through which we see each other. It opens with a recently widowed white book editor who invites a younger black writer to her apartment, only to find that a night of tenderness and passion turns into a complex and unforeseen morning-after when he threatens to reveal a dark secret. As family friends join them for an ill-timed lunch, all four are soon embroiled in whether the young writer is due reparation. The story plays out toggling between humor, tears, and of course, racial injustice and personal betrayal.
Reparations stars the accomplished Jason Bowen (Reg Ambrose), Angela Pierce (Ginny Pleasance), Malcolm Ingram (Alistair Jacobs), and Lisa Tharps (Millie Jacobs), and is written by award-winning playwright James Sheldon and directed by critically acclaimed writer and award-winning actress Myriam Cyr. It won Best Play at last year’s 2020 Audelco Awards, an organization that acknowledges and honors Black Theatre and its artists in New York City.
"With all my writing, I want to weigh in and reflect on the world around me as best I can in ways that can help audiences rethink some of the common assumptions we all seem to have about big issues,” said Sheldon. “In Reparations, four characters from very different walks of life—different races, nationalities, ages, professions— come together and are forced to crack open the dark secrets of their pasts, which they've all been sitting on for a long time. The play attempts to rephrase the familiar debate on "reparations"— reparations for the past injustices of slavery, or genocide or apartheid—as a story of four people confronting the injustices of their own pasts."
Next up is the last production of the season for the Gloucester Stage Company, Oct. 1 thru 17. Think Of Me Tuesday is written by Gloucester resident and playwright, Ken Riaf, and focuses on Jim ‘Buddy’ Chum of “Fishtown, Massachusetts” a perennial, unsuccessful mayoral candidate on a quixotic campaign for just one shot at the top office.
Performances are outdoors Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 3:30 pm at Windhover, 257R Granite Street in Rockport. Tickets are now on sale and available at GloucesterStage.com.