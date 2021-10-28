Beverly Farms | Halloween Spooktacular at Beverly Farms Public Library
Thursday, October 28 | 3:45-4:45 p.m.
Let your children experience a fun-filled Halloween activity this year at the Beverly Farms Public Library. Whether or not they have their favorite costumes on, they’ll be up for some scary stories enough to keep them on their toes. No registration is required, just be at the location on the spot and your kids will surely love doing Halloween crafts and DIY decorations in this spooktacular celebration. Keep your kids entertained and improve their creativity this holiday. Delightful snacks are also offered at this exclusive event for kids under K-5th grade.
Conrad Room, Farms branch, 24 Vine Street | Beverly
Hamilton & Ipswich | Appleton is Haunted! with Theater In the Open at Appleton Farms
Sunday, October 31 | 1 - 3 p.m.
Are you ready for an all-time family adventure this Halloween season? Join Theater in the Open’s spooky cast at the Appleton Farms and feel the thrill while taking the 45-minute walk through the creepy scenes and frightening ambiance brought by the different shades and autumn beauty of the farm. The event is designed for all ages so be sure to bring the whole gang! Indulge your kids in various tricks and treats, while adults find delight in some Farmhouse Wood-Fired pizza available between Noon to 6 p.m., paired with a locally crafted beer or cider from Essex County Brewing Company and Artifact Cider. Get cozier and warm up the chilly winds by lighting a fire pit during those hours.
$10 (Adult/child member), $15 (Adult/child non-member)
219 County Road | Hamilton & Ipswich
Ipswich | Crane Explorer: Secret Life of Trees at Castle Hill on the Crane Estate
Saturday, October 30| 10 a.m. - Noon
Witness the great wonders of nature by visiting the Crane Estate with the whole family. Enjoy the woodland trails and pine grove through a two-hour hike at the Castle hill grounds. Engage in interactive activities from the Crane Outdoors guides and learn to identify trees through their various components, along with their survival adaptations, and role in the ecosystem. Adults and kids ages 5 - 12 years old will get the chance to use all of their senses in this adventure, as well as explore the coastal habitats and history of Crane Estate. Pricing is for a 2-adult and 2-children family, larger families are encouraged to purchase additional tickets.
$24 (member family), $30 (non-member family)
290 Argilla Road | Ipswich
Ipswich | Crane Estate Art Show Opening: Life in Color at Castle Hill on the Crane Estate
Friday, November 5 | 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. (Entry times at 30 minutes intervals)
Feed your creative soul with amazing artwork pieces in numerous forms. Enjoy live musicians performing songs as you check out their gallery filled with paintings, photographs, fiber art, and sculptures. Meet and greet the artists behind each masterpiece and pick whichever art reflects your soul, all proceeds will go to the Trustees and artists. Wearing of masks will be required and limited people will only be allowed to enter per timeslot, so booking in advance is recommended.
$Free
290 Argilla Road | Ipswich
Gloucester | Knights, Maidens & Moor: Broadway at the Castle at Hammond Castle Museum
Saturday, November 6 | 7 p.m.
Travel back in time as Hello Friends Productions take us to the medieval period. Experience a night full of entertainment as knights, maidens, and moor perform on stage at the Great Hall, singing Broadway songs about the life in the castle and its famous guests. Two Masters of Ceremony will be leading the evening, ready to bring you the classics from Gershwin, Disney, and more. Fill the night with laughter and singing in this magical event as the sophisticated and talented casts perform within the halls of a medieval Castle styled venue.
$35 (General Admission), $45 (Premiere)
80 Hesperus Ave | Gloucester
Essex | Ornament Flamework at Bubble Factory
Saturday, November 6 | 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Learn the art of flameworking in this beginner course and know the different techniques in manipulating heated glass. Bring out your creativity as the organizer provides students the opportunity to create their colorful ornament or suncatcher. To ensure safety, participants are encouraged to come 15 minutes before the scheduled time for a brief orientation of the place and to discuss safety precautions. Guests should be more than 10 years of age and they can be allowed to join the course even without prior experience. Masks are required and a maximum of 5 people are only permitted in this session, so register early! Also, check out the important safety preparation page before attending the studio.
$85 / person
69 Choate Street | Essex
Beverly
Fall Blues Festival 2021 Including Screening of Documentary “Blues Trail Revisited” at The Cabot - StreetSide bar
Saturday, November 6 | 7:00 p.m. - 10:15 p.m.
$32.50
What other way to celebrate the fall blues festival than viewing the “Blues Trail Revisited,” a documentary by Ted Reed? The film shows weeks of travels of the filmmaker with his friend Tim Treadway covering festivals, some of the living blues legends, authors, a couple of important people in the 1970s, and the changes up to the present day. It’s a back-to-back event as an All-Star Blues Review follows. The concert will feature acoustic blues music from artists none other than James Montgomery and the James Montgomery Band, Sugar Ray Norcia, Erin Harpe, and The Uptown Horns. Health and safety protocols are in place for this event, don’t forget to show your vaccination card/test results, and ID before entry.
286 Cabot Street | Beverly
Calendar_Author Talk with Frank Schaeffer.jpg
Beverly
Author Talk with Frank Schaeffer at the Waring School (new school building)
Monday, November 8 |7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Bibliophiles are in for a treat as The Book Shop of Beverly Farms allows the Waring community to mingle with the best-selling author of “Crazy for God” Frank Schaeffer. He is a multi-talented author, movie/feature film director, and artist. Join him and the rest of the fellow book lovers as he talks about his new book called "Fall in Love, Have Children, Stay Put, Save the Planet, Be Happy." Order a copy in advance and get it signed at the event.
35 Standley St | Beverly
Cape Ann Fundraising Auction.jpg
Gloucester
34th Annual Love Cape Ann Fundraising Auction at The Beauport Hotel
Wednesday, Nov 10 | 5 - 10 p.m.
$50 per person, $500 Table of ten
Show your support for the community of Cape Ann through your generous bidding in the live/silent auction with professional auctioneer Jay Cash. Connect with old friends, meet new acquaintances, and contribute to the local economic growth, educational development, and promotion of Cape Ann. This affair is sponsored by various businesses in different industries and exists with other community events namely the Fund the Future Paddle Raise and Plentiful Hors D'oeuvres. All proceeds will aid in the support of the Chamber to continue the work for the betterment of the Cape Ann community.
55 Commercial Street | Gloucester
Calendar_Slavery on Cape Ann with Lise Breen.jpg
Manchester
Lecture - Slavery on Cape Ann with Lise Breen at Sacred Heart Parish Hall
Wednesday, November 17 | 7 p.m.
Hear Lise Breen’s lectures on Cape Ann’s Slave Trade, Cape Ann Slave Owners, Slave Ship Owners and Captains, and Universalists and discover her findings on her research about the intriguing dark history of the country. Dig deeper into the forgotten social and economic story of Cape Ann, including the slave trade, maritime trade, and Gloucester’s timely growth. Ms. Breen has delivered talks on related topics for NOAA, The Gloucester Writers Center Diggers Series, the Rockport Unitarian Church, and the Sandy Bay Historical Society.
265 S Main St | Manchester
Manchester
Perfect Holiday Wine Pairings with Sommelier Gillian Katz at the Manchester Public Library
November 18 | 7- 8 p.m.
Are you looking to discover a variety of wines to enjoy this coming holiday season? Join the discussion about wines and learn the basics of wine tasting and meal pairing together with one of the finest wine stewards Gillian Katz. The presentation will be delivered by Gillian on Zoom. There is no need to sign up for an account, just register directly and receive the login details in your email. Attendees over 21 years of age are encouraged to try on some great wine during the workshop. It’s going to be a fun night full of helpful and informative tips to make this year’s holiday extra special!
15 Union Street | Manchester
Calendar_pendants flamework.jpg
Essex
Pendants Flamework at Bubble Factory
Saturday, November 20 | 1 - 3 p.m.
$85
Learn the art of manipulating molten glass in flames and create magnificent pendant pieces that stand out when worn. No basic skills are necessary since the class is designed for anyone new to glassworks. All aspiring learners of more than 10 years of age are welcome to join the workshop. First-time guests are required to be 15 minutes early for a safety discussion and a short briefing of the studio. Quickly register as the class can only accommodate up to 5 people. As a precaution, masks should be worn throughout the class. Know what to bring or wear during the session by checking their safety preparation page.
69 Choate Street | Essex
Calendar_Joe Garland's Gloucester Walking Tour.jpg
Gloucester
Joe Garland's Gloucester Walking Tour - The Fort at the Cape Ann Museum
Sunday, November 21 | 1:30 - 3 p.m.
$10 members, $20 non-members
Gloucester’s 400th anniversary is fast approaching! Commemorate the special event by taking hold of the late Joseph E. Garland’s book. The Cape Ann Museum made a timely release on the 5th edition of “The Gloucester Guide: A Stroll through Place and Time” as a way to remind us of the past, to honor the people, and welcome a bright future. Take a stroll in the downtown and waterfront neighborhoods as you read the author’s take on the beauty of Gloucester. The venue could only take a limited number of guests. Register in advance, and secure your spot in this event.
27 Pleasant Street | Gloucester
Calendar_Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas.jpg
Rockport
Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at Rockport Music Shalin Liu Performance Center
Sunday, November 21 |8 p.m.
$39, $35, or $29 (depending on the seat)
Witness two of the finest traditional Celtic musicians today as they perform a mesmerizing duo with their fiddle and cello. Fraser is a two-time Scottish National Fiddle Champion and a long-time veteran of the traditional Celtic music scene. While Haas, who used to be his student, has quickly gained rightful recognition for her ingenuity in playing the cello. The collaboration of these artists has proved extraordinary musical chemistry on stage. See their exceptional performance and appreciate the beautiful, bright, vibrant genre of Celtic music live.
37 Main Street | Rockport
Calendar_holiday pops symphony.jpg
Ipswich
Holiday Pops Concert at the Ipswich High School
Saturday, November 27 | 2 p.m.
$5 (youth), $20 (student), $40 (senior), $45 (adult)
Experience loads of enjoyment this holiday season as the Cape Ann Symphony Chorus, with director Wendy Betts, performs our Christmas top picks by Anderson, Bach, Herbert, Tchaikovsky, Rutter, Handel, and more. Sing along to the merry tune of this full orchestra concert! Book now with the entire family, and together, feel elated and evoke feelings of nostalgia as the performers fill the hall with their magical voice, bringing classical cheers on your holiday. All attendees are expected to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, and a negative test result, while masks are required throughout the performance.
134 High Street | Ipswich
Calendar_Magnolia Handmade Holiday Pop-Up.jpg
Gloucester
Magnolia Handmade Holiday Pop-Up at 7 Fuller St
Saturday, November 27 | 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Come and check out the handmade crafts by Hot Glue Heroes and collage pieces by Lin Collette. Shop for glittery and embellished decorations and bring cheer to your homes! The artists create miniature art but with big impressions and use some of its materials from recyclables, old baubles, figurines, with lots of glitters and hot glue. Fantastic wreaths for the holiday season will also be available from a special guest. So be sure to drop by the pop-up, bring your friends for some shopping and grab your tiny bits of joy this year!
7 Fuller St | Gloucester
DECEMBER:
Calendar_Meet and Greet with Suzanne Cope.jpg
Beverly
Meet and Greet with Suzanne Cope at The Book Shop of Beverly Farms
Thursday, December 2 | 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Pre-order your copy of Suzanne Cope’s new book called “Power Hungry” and get the chance to have it signed on the venue! Meet the author behind the powerful publication as she will be sharing her thoughts on her newly released work, as well as the new efforts made by contemporary authors. To feed your curiosity, this book is about two activist women in the 1960s who used food to create a civil rights movement. Read the whole story about the Black organizers and their ways during the most difficult time in terms of social, political, and economic systems. Reserve your copy now!
40 West St. | Beverly
Calendar_second saturdays cape ann.jpg
Gloucester
Second Saturdays at Cape Ann Museum
Saturday, December 11 | 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
$Free (Cape Ann residents)
Visit the Cape Ann Museum and explore the art and cultural treasures of the state, including the history of Gloucester as a fish and trading port. A free museum day pass is a great way to unwind and indulge in art collections, artifacts, and archives. Look back to the earliest days of Cape Ann by reading multiple stories and viewing the great works of renowned artists such as Fitz Henry Lane. Check out the exhibit of prominent painters and sculptors who lived and were influenced by Cape Ann.
27 Pleasant Street | Gloucester
Calendar_Back Bay Ringers.jpg
Rockport
Christmas with Back Bay Ringers at Rockport Music Shalin Liu Performance Center
Sunday, December 12 | 2 - 5 p.m.
$15, $20 (depending on the seat)
Feel the holiday cheer as the Back Bay Ringers bring us a concert that features members participating in advanced, auditioned, and handbell ensembles. Directed by Griff Gall, BBR regularly rehearses in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood and performs all over New England. This organization swiftly developed a reputation for excellence in handbell artistry. Back Bay Ringers had numerous performances in festivities, performs in both public and private settings, and have released three recordings to date namely “Merry and Bright”, “Perpetual Motion”, and “Comfort and Joy.” See them perform live on stage and make this year’s Christmas season extra special!
37 Main Street | Rockport
Calendar_Cape Ann Big Band at Shalin Liu.jpg
Rockport
Cape Ann Big Band at Shalin Liu Performance Center
Sunday, December 19 | 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
$36, $29, or $19 (depending on the seat)
Cape Ann’s very own 17-piece big band is performing live! Book your tickets now and enjoy listening to your all-time holiday favorites pumped up with jazz, swing, and rock n’ roll beats. Big Band is currently one of the most sought-after ensembles in the North Shore, the group quickly gained an excellent reputation due to its pool of local talents and the collaboration of several musicians and director Carlos Menezes. This cheerful group brings delight and 100% entertainment to their audiences! With their danceable tunes and high-energy performances, a time spent with this concert is a day to remember.
37 Main Street | Rockport