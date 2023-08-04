Edward Hopper_Church Towers.jpg

Josephine Nivison Hopper’s watercolor, “Church Towers, Gloucester,” 1923, 20” x 14” (Courtesy, Whitney Museum of American Art, New York)

 Digital image © Whitney Museum

In the early 20th Century, Cape Ann served as a pivotal outlet for Edward Hopper, the renowned American artist.  Hopper’s exploration of technique and image along the north-east coastline kick-started his successful career.

Artwork from this important period of Hopper’s life will be displayed in the Cape Ann Museum until October 16.

On Saturday, August 26 at 2 p.m., the Cape Ann Museum will host Ellen Roberts, the Director of Curatorial Affairs at the Taft Museum of Art in Cincinnati, to discuss “Jo Nivison Hopper’s Contemporaries” and her sacrifice and commitment to her husband.