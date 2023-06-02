North Shore Horiticultural Society Auction 2023

 Photo: Erika Brown

LAST THURSDAY at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall, the North Shore Horiticultural Society held its popular annual plant auction.  Jo Goodwin-Rogers served as auctioneer, sharing her expertise as rich varieties of horticultural gems went up for bid.  This weekend, from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at the Manchester Community Center, the NSHS is hosting an informal gathering to celebrate and honor the life of Fred Rice, who served as the annual auction long-running auctioneer before passing away earlier this year.  Come down and remember Fred – share stories, reminisce, and celebrate the impact that he made on our lives.  Tea will be served with a variety of pastries.  Attendees are encouraged to bring their own teacup in Fred’s honor.  (Photo: Erika Brown)

