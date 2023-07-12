 Skip to main content
Stew: All About the Women

Gloucester Stage Company's latest production is funny, haunting, and familiar

STEW Cast GSC

The cast of STEW, now playing at the Gloucester Stage Company.

ABOUT HALFWAY into STEW, the Gloucester Stage Company production running now through July 23, the central character, Mama, distills the plot of Shakespeare’s Richard III for her pre-teen granddaughter, who is up for a part in the play.

“Richard,” she tells her granddaughter, Lil Mama, “is really about the women. That’s what they won’t tell you.”

STEW Janelle Grace, Sadiyah Dyce Stephens, GSC

Janelle Grace as Nelly and Sadiyah Dyce Stephens as Lil Mama in Gloucester Stage Company's production of STEW.
STEW Breezy Leigh, Cheryl Singleton GSC

Breezy Leigh as Lillian and Cheryl Singleton as Mama in STEW 