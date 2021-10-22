There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
Walmart
On Friday, October 22, the Manchester Council on Aging van will be going to Walmart in Danvers. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
Drug Take Back Day
On Saturday October 23 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the Manchester Council on Aging, the Manchester Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) are pleased to offer a drug take back program for all residents of Manchester and the Cape Ann area.
Any, and all medications, prescription or otherwise, can be dropped off at the Police Station garage between 10 a.m and 2 p.m. on October 23. The police ask that you take all your medications out of the pill bottles and combine into a zip lock bag. This same procedure is to be used if you drop medications off at the Police Station drop box at another time.
No sharps allowed. If you need to discard any sharps, please contact the Board of Health during business hours.
Scarecrows Of Chester, NH
On Tuesday, October 26, the Manchester and Essex Councils on Aging will host a trip to see the Scarecrows of Chester NH. Enjoy a tour of hundreds of decorated scarecrows scattered around this beautiful NH town. Afterwards we’ll enjoy lunch at MaryAnn’s diner in Derry. It’s a 1950’s throwback, complete with poodle skirts. The van will start picking up seniors at 9:30 a.m. with a return around 3 p.m.
Essex Scarecrow Festival
On Wednesday, October 27,the Manchester Council on Aging will tour of the Essex Scarecrow Festival in Essex. There are 90 scarecrows, dressed up and posed around Essex. Enjoy a ride on our C.O.A. van and take in the fun displays of autumn. The van will start picking up seniors at 10:15 a.m. with a return around Noon.
Holiday Lunch By The (Salisbury) Sea
On Wednesday, December 1, the Manchester and Essex Councils on Aging will offer a trip to the Blue Ocean Event Center in Salisbury, MA for a three-course luncheon and a visit to the spectacular SeaFestival of Trees. These Christmas themed trees are magnificently decorated and set against a panoramic ocean backdrop. Also check out the giant Gingerbread House. Choice of entrée are Chicken Marsala, North Atlantic Baked Haddock, or Pasta Primavera. Reservations required by November 9. The van will start picking up seniors at 10 a.m. with a return around 3 p.m. Cost $25 per person.