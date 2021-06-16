There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call (978) 526-7500.
Bowling At Cape Ann Lanes
On every other Wednesday, starting June 23 the Manchester Council on Aging is pleased to offer a trip to Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester. Enjoy a few strings of candlepin bowling. No experience needed. Get some exercise and receive fun and laughs in return. Cost is $3 per person per string, $3 shoe rental. The van will start picking up seniors at 11 a.m.
Giuseppe’s Ristorante
On Wednesday, June 30, the Manchester Council on Aging is offering a trip to Giuseppe’s Italian Restaurant in Newburyport for a delicious lunch. This family owned and operated Italian restaurant has been serving up homestyle Italian pasta dishes in generous portions and at very reasonable prices since 1995. You can even bring home dishes from their grab and go case. The van will start picking up seniors around 11 a.m. Return is expected by 2:30 p.m.
Lobster Roll? Or Chicken Salad
The Manchester COA is offering lobster roll or chicken salad roll for its Lunch of the Month at noon on June 22. Make your selection and pick lunch up at the Congregational Chapel behind Santander Bank. This event is catered by Jeff’s Variety of Gloucester where you’ll enjoy a delicious lobster roll or chicken salad roll, potato chips, cookie and a water. The cost of this luncheon is $10 per person and open to the first 45 who sign up. Payment may be dropped off at Town Hall or a check mailed to the Council on Aging, 10 Central Street, Manchester, MA 01944.