There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
The Malls
On Friday, November 5, the Manchester Council on Aging van will be going to the Peabody and Danvers Malls. Seniors can pick between the North Shore Mall or Liberty Tree Mall. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
Wegmans
On Wednesday, November 17,the Manchester Council on Aging is offering a trip to Wegmans in Burlington. Start off with lunch at their Market Café where you can enjoy sushi, pizza, sandwiches, salads or many hot, chef prepared options. Then spend some time walking around or shopping their enormous store. Check out the different departments from the bakery to the organic produce to the cheese section. The van will start picking up seniors around 11 a.m. Return is expected around 2 p.m.
Walmart
On Friday, November 19,the Manchester Council on Aging van will be going to Walmart in Danvers. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m
Holiday Lunch By The (Salisbury) Sea
On Wednesday, December 1, the Manchester and Essex Councils on Aging will offer a trip to the Blue Ocean Event Center in Salisbury, MA for a three-course luncheon and a visit to the spectacular Sea Festival of Trees. These Christmas themed trees are magnificently decorated and set against a panoramic ocean backdrop. Also check out the giant Gingerbread House. Choice of entrée are Chicken Marsala, North Atlantic Baked Haddock, or Pasta Primavera. Reservations required by November 9. The van will start picking up seniors at 10 a.m. with a return around 3 p.m. Cost $25 per person.