Seaside Garden Club members were treated to a special walking tour of Long Hill Estate in Beverly, led by Jack Ingram of Bartlett Tree Experts and Dan Bouchard, Senior Horticulturalist of The Trustees. We were introduced to many rare and unusual specimens planted by the Sedgwick family over one hundred years ago. Spring perennials are in bloom right now along with trees and bulbs. It’s a perfect time to visit the property.
This in-person May meeting was our first get together since March of 2020. We hope to be back in September to our regular second Tuesday of the month meetings at the Manchester Community Center. Follow us on Facebook, Seaside Garden Club, Manchester, MA or our webpage, https://seasidegardenclub.wordpress.com. We are a group of fun, active, civic-minded and hands-on gardeners. We welcome all types of gardeners from beginners to experienced… there is always something to learn and share. We invite you to become a member of our club and enjoy our monthly programs which feature interesting guest speakers and creative workshops. Contact Dotsieradzki@gmail.com or Elaine Persons at dancerecp70@gmail.com.