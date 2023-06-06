The Breezeway Painting

The Breezeway, by Nancy Alimansky.Watercolor, 23.5x31"

The Society for the Encouragement of the Arts (seARTS) proudly announces the seventeenth anniversary of its partnership with the Bass Rocks Golf Club for the Annual seARTS Art on the Rocks Program. This year’s show presents over 50 works by 35 artists from Cape Ann and beyond at its opening reception on Thursday, June 8, at 5:30 p.m. The opening provides a chance for seARTS members and the public to enjoy superb art in an elegant club setting overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.  

The program is a year-round exhibition, showing and selling the work. The fresh and bold work of the 2023 show balances a body of returning artists with new ones.  

