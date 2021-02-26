Manchester artist Anna Kasabian’s porcelain sculpture, Emerald Goddess, has been selected for inclusion in the National Association of Women Artists, Inc.’s special online exhibition themed “Special Women/HERstory.”
The exhibit will be on the NAWA website from March 1 through May 31, 2021.
This hand-formed porcelain sculpture is 10.5" x 7.5" x 11.5" high.
Kasabian’s sculptures have been installed in public venues across the United States, from Manhattan to Colorado, and individual sculptures are with collectors, both locally and abroad.