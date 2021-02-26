Anna Kasabian Porcelain Sculpture

Manchester artist Anna Kasabian’s porcelain sculpture, Emerald Goddess, has been selected for inclusion in the National Association of Women Artists, Inc.’s special online exhibition themed “Special Women/HERstory.”

The exhibit will be on the NAWA website from March 1 through May 31, 2021. 

This hand-formed porcelain sculpture is 10.5" x 7.5" x 11.5" high.

Kasabian’s sculptures have been installed in public venues across the United States, from Manhattan to Colorado, and individual sculptures are with collectors, both locally and abroad.

