Gloucester’s Public Library’s first ever Comic-Con, a free family friendly celebration of comics, pop culture, creativity and fun, on Saturday, April 30th
The Sawyer Free Library will be the host of the first ever local Comic-Con event when Glo Con 2022 opens Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Cape Ann community and beyond is invited to Gloucester’s public library for the free, all-ages event celebrating comics and graphic novels, as art, as literature, and as a part of pop culture. The idea is to bring together fans, young and old, and creators for a jam-packed day of special guests, workshops with comic book authors and artists, live programs, fandom games, crafts and activities, photo ops with characters, exciting surprises, and much fun.
Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes.
"We are very excited to be presenting Glo Con 2022, the Sawyer Free Library's first-ever Comic-Con! Whether you like DC or Marvel comics, Star Wars or amine/graphic novels, there will be something for all ages,” shared Assistant Director Beth Pocock.
“By creating a welcoming venue to celebrate comic books, graphic novels, manga, and all things related, we aim to inspire new connections and creativity across all age groups and throughout our great community,” added Community Librarian Jenny Santamauro. “Glo-Con will showcase the library’s graphic novel and comic book collections that the public may not even realize we have!"
Schedule of Events for April 30th:
- Make Your Own Comics -- Come have fun while drawing your own comics! In this workshop, students will play silly drawing games, generate ideas for their own characters, and start to write their own comic book stories. All levels of experience are welcome! The workshop is run by Cathy G. Johnson, Providence-based writer and artist of the graphic novel The Breakaways.
- Storytime: We Dig Worms --Young children and their families can enjoy a fun science-filled story time with author and illustrator Kevin McCloskey.
- Fun with Mark Parisi -- Recommended for grades 2-7, but all ages will enjoy this fun event with Marty Pants author Mark Parisi. There will be lots of funny cartoons, live drawing, writing and drawing tips and an author Q & A.
- Create Comics with Art Haven -- Create your own comic book with the creative team from the local non-profit Art Haven.
- LightSaber Training -- Dabble in the Dark Side or learn how to fight it with the 501st Legion!
- Your Story Matters -- Explore storytelling through writing and drawing exercises with Leela Corman, the Providence-based, award-winning artist, cartoonist, and author of the graphic novel Unterzakhn. This program is best for teens and adults.
And that is just the start. From MarioKart, oversized Mad Libs, and a Pokemon Scavenger Hunt to cool crafts, fantastical prizes, graphic novels, and comic books, it will be a day filled with fun activities for all ages to discover.
Glo Con 2022 At The Sawyer Free Library
Sunday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
2 Dale Ave., Gloucester | sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500
$Free and open to the public.
Registration required for the individual workshops.