The Manchester-Essex Rotary Club’s annual Run for the Roses Kentucky Derby Auction was a dependable blast of a party each year that guaranteed a packed house of revelers, showing off all manner of derby attire (ah, the hats!) and enjoying the revelry around the horse race, with great food, drink and, of course, an auction to raise money for charity.
Next month, the beloved tradition is back! After a COVID-related hiatus of two years, the ME Rotary Club has announced the 17th Annual Run for the Roses Kentucky Derby Auction will be held Saturday, May 7, from 5-8:30 p.m., at the American Legion Hall in Manchester.
“We are excited and honored that Senator Bruce Tarr will once again entertain us as our emcee and auction host,” the club wrote in.
The event promises an incredible line up of auction items, including golf outings, weekend getaways, an 80” smart television and even a wine cellar (wow!) and that is just a sampling of the incredible items up for dibs in the live and silent auction. A Kentucky themed buffet will be served, and a cash bar will be offered, with of course, mint juleps. Lastly, organizers say the return of the Hat Contest is in the works, with the winner taking home a bottle of— what else? — Woodford Reserve Kentucky Bourbon, or a dozen red roses.
Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door, and all proceeds from the event benefit the Manchester-Essex Rotary Club Fund. For tickets, visit www.manchesteressexrotary.org, and to donate items, please email: info@manchesteressexrotary.org.