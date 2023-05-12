The opening reception for Rocky Neck: An Artistic Celebration, by the Rocky Neck oil painter Stephen Lapierre, will open this weekend, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the artist's studio on Rocky Neck in Gloucester.
The one-man show includes over 100 original plein-air oil paintings capturing the architecture, gardens, and harbor views of the Neck over the past seven years.
A preview reception for Rocky Neck neighbors and friends will be held this Friday, May 12, from 4 to 8 PM.
LaPierre’s current show also includes some of the artist’s Key West plein air paintings… created during LaPierre’s six-year residency (2010 – 2016) in our southernmost city.
The receptions and show are being held at LaPierre’s studio at 75 Rocky Neck Ave, 2nd floor, next door to the recently re-opened Rudder Restaurant.
Information on the exhibit and the artist can be found online at the artist's website.
We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.