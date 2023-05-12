Beacon Marine.jpg

The opening reception for Rocky Neck: An Artistic Celebration, by the Rocky Neck oil painter Stephen Lapierre, will open this weekend, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the artist's studio on Rocky Neck in Gloucester.

The one-man show includes over 100 original plein-air oil paintings capturing the architecture, gardens, and harbor views of the Neck over the past seven years. 

gullys-garden.jpg
gloucester skyline.jpg

