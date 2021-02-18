Cornerstone Church
We are aware that this pandemic has been a truly difficult time for many. Please know that we love the people of Manchester and the North Shore and are eager to help you get through this however we’re able. As we have begun regathering, we welcome you to join us Sundays at 10.00 AM. for our time of worship either in person or via livestream. Details for both can be accessed on our website: CornerstoneNorthShore.org. If you have any special needs or concerns, please let us know! We’re here to serve!
Emmanuel Church (Episcopal)
19 Masconomo Street
A seasonal church. No in-person services are presently being offered due to COVID-19, but to inquire about online worship opportunities please email the Minister, Rev. Luther Zeigler, at luther.zeigler@gmail.com.
First Parish Church
February 21, 10.00 AM
Facebook Live Worship Service
Rev. Dr. Mark Boyea, Dr. Herman Weiss, Rebecca Shrimpton and Paul Knox
Thursday, February 25, 4.00 PM Via Zoom
Bible Study
To join us for the Zoom programs email office.fpchurch@gmail.com or call 978-526-7661