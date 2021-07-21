Ray Griffiths Fine Jewelry at Gladstone

Gladstone Jewelry in Manchester will be hosting its annual trunk show with fine jewelry designer Ray Griffiths on Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ray Griffiths’ work is architectural and crafted. As a teenager in his native Australia, Griffiths trained as an apprentice to fine jewelers who specialized in antique jewelry repair and tiara restoration. Drawing from this experience, he created his signature perforated gold “Crownwork” style which is featured throughout the entire range of his designs.
Griffiths is a master in both his craft and its science with over 30 years of experience informed by degrees in gemology and diamond technology. He selects stones for his designs not because they are flawless, but because they are unique. In order to ensure a pleasurable experience, the gallery will be limiting the number of attendees at a given time. Attendees are encouraged to schedule an appointment, however, walk-ins will be welcome provided the gallery has not reached capacity.
GLADSTONE
36 ½ Union Street | Manchester
info@gladstonejewelry.com or 978.704.9410