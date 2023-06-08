Quarry Art_CAM 2023.jpg

Tsar Fedorsky, Untitled from "The Quarry Project" series, 2020. Archival inkjet printed on washi paper. (Courtesy photo)

 Tsar Fedorsky

A unique photography exhibition, "QuarryArt," opens Saturday at the Cape Ann Museum that was produced with freelance photographer and former Boston Globe reporter David Arnold that explores the majesty of Cape Ann’s many quarries.

The exhibit will be held at the Janet & William Ellery James Center at the Cape Ann Museum Green and on view from June 10 through July 30. 

