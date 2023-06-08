A unique photography exhibition, "QuarryArt," opens Saturday at the Cape Ann Museum that was produced with freelance photographer and former Boston Globe reporter David Arnold that explores the majesty of Cape Ann’s many quarries.
The exhibit will be held at the Janet & William Ellery James Center at the Cape Ann Museum Green and on view from June 10 through July 30.
The work of nine photographers will be featured in the exhibition: Tsar Fedorsky, Albert Glazier, Paul Cary Goldberg, Skip Montello, Olivia Parker, Martin Ray, Katherine Richmond, Steve Rosenthal, and Constance Vallis.
Rosenthal is a former longtime Manchester resident and a nationally-renowned architectural photographer whose work has been shown widely, including in past exhibitions of the Cape Ann Museum.
Each spent time shooting quarries in the area at various times of the year. Together, their works capture the evolving beauty of the sites as they exist today while reminding us of the quarries’ economic importance last century.
“Quarrying has a rich and longstanding history on Cape Ann, and artists have been drawn to capture its indelible impact on this landscape in painting, drawing, etchings, and photography for decades,” said Oliver Barker, the Museum’s Director. “Having these contemporary artists come together with varied and poignant visions around a common purpose makes for a thought-provoking exhibition experience and provides an invitation to further explore the history and stories of the Quarry industry also on view at the Museum downtown.”
Programming is offered in connection with the exhibition will include an opening day celebration on Saturday, June 10, at which the public will have the opportunity to meet the photographers; an illustrated talk and guided walking tour presented by Les Bartlett on June 24; and a series of galleries talks to be presented by the photographers on July 15.
The James Center is at 13 Poplar Street, Gloucester, the Cape Ann Museum Green. It is open to the public Friday and Saturday 10 am to 5 pm, and Sundays from 1 to 4 pm. Admission is free. To learn more about the exhibit, visit the Museum’s website.
