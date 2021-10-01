Before I start, let me be clear that I go on actual vacations. I work a regular job, I need time-off, and I’ve earned the right to indulge; but this travel story isn’t about one of those vacations. This is about the weeks (10 of them to be exact) I’ve spent volunteering for Habitat for Humanity in the scorching heat of Almost Heaven West Virginia (yup, a real place, not just a song lyric). I recently returned from my latest trip there. The stopping power of the mystical Appalachian Mountains, and the beauty of the Greenbrier River haven’t ebbed. Not one bit.