It’s the highflier's brigade.  From left, Carl Doane (Incentive), Wilfred Shrigley (Mischief), Guy Johnson (Puffin), Richard Sides (the 87-year-old and skipper of Atalanta), Tony Leggett (Race Committee Chair), George Putnam (Larus), David Martz (Osprey), and Mike Opal (Kahala).

The fleet of seven boats, assembled for the 70th running of the Patton Bowl regatta, was pleasantly surprised when the wind, forecast to be light and from the south, turned into a strong 15 knot breeze from the southeast in bright sunshine. 

The Patton Bowl regatta, organized by the Manchester Yacht Club, was founded in 1953 in memory of General George S. Patton of World War II fame, by his wife Beatrice Ayer Patton.

The boat Incentive (left) with Larus at the finish line.

(Courtesy photos)