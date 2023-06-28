One of Gloucester’s flagship vessels, Schooner Adventure, a National Historic Landmark and icon of the American fisheries has announced a series of events to coincide with the 4th of July holiday week. Itinerary starts this Friday, June 30. Read on for more information.
PUBLIC SAILS - Friday, June 30 – 11 AM – 1:30 PM and 5 PM – 7:30 PM and Sunday, July 2 – 11 AM – 1:30 PM
Help the crew raise the sails, take a turn at the helm, learn about Adventure's legacy and restoration, or sit back and enjoy the iconic sites of Gloucester Harbor. This is the mainstay trip for Schooner Adventure, and it’s a whole lot of fun, not to mention strikingly beautiful. Bring your own picnic and beverages. Reservations and tickets available online HERE.
SENSE OF ADVENTURE DECK TOUR & STORIES ON DECK
With Daisy Nell, Cindy Hendrickson and Terry Weber Mangos
Saturday July 1 - 10:30 AM – NOON
This free drop-in event is on board Adventure at the dock, Harriet Webster Pier, Maritime Gloucester, 23 Harbor Loop, Gloucester. As part of Maritime Gloucester's Working Waterfront Weekend and In partnership with the Gloucester400+ Stories Project Schooner
Adventure will welcome the public on board dockside to experience hands-on activities and tour the various aspects of her dory fishing heritage led by our Captain, Crew and Volunteers. Local writers, poets, and big personalities will be hosted on board! This is a great opportunity to hear stories, mingle, and learn about the Schooner Adventure. In inclement weather, please check on Facebook for news of any cancellations.
A native of Essex, Daisy is a musician, educator, and author with a long history of school, museum, and shipboard performances. She and her husband Stan Collinson are founders and current Chairpersons of the annual Gloucester Schooner Festival, now in its 39th year.
Daisy will read the story of the Stowaway Mouse and the Ballad of Seymour Fogg, both of which are humorous tales based on Gloucester's maritime heritage yet related to the working harbor of Gloucester today.
A local writer, Cindy grew up in Gloucester and has a certain charm when speaking and storytelling. She is the author of "The Luckiest Dog Not Alive," and numerous articles that have appeared in Enduring Gloucester and the Other Cape. An entrepreneur at heart, Cynthia currently operates two businesses: Cape Ann Foodie Tours and Taste Newburyport Foodie Tours.
Terry is the Gloucester 400+ Stories Project leader and a local writer. Her news writing has appeared in the Boston Globe, Providence Journal, Gloucester Daily Times and more. She will share stories from the Gloucester 400+ award-winning Stories Project.
FIREWORKS SAIL - Monday, July 3 – 8 PM – 10:30 PM
Reserve your front-row seats to watch Gloucester's 2023. Fireworks display; a special local tradition. We will anchor in Gloucester Harbor to provide the perfect platform to view this annual event. Bring your own picnic and beverages. Reservations and tickets available online HERE.
MASS AUDUBON SAIL TO KETTLE ISLAND
Thursday, July 6 - 5 PM - 8 PM
Audubon naturalists will be our guides as we sail to this nearby island one of Mass Audubon's sanctuaries, which hosts a large colony of nesting colonial waterbirds (snowy and great egrets, glossy ibis and black-crowned night heron) and guests will learn about the schooner, the maritime and natural history of the area, and enjoy watching birds settling onto the island for the night. Bring binoculars and your camera! Bring your own picnic. Beverages provided. Reservations and Tickets: Call Mass Audubon - 978-887-9264.