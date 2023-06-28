Schooner Adventure 2023

One of Gloucester’s flagship vessels, Schooner Adventure, a National Historic Landmark and icon of the American fisheries has announced a series of events to coincide with the 4th of July holiday week.  Itinerary starts this Friday, June 30.  Read on for more information.

PUBLIC SAILS - Friday, June 30 – 11 AM – 1:30 PM and 5 PM – 7:30 PM and Sunday, July 2 – 11 AM – 1:30 PM

Schooner Adventure_Birdwatchers.jpg

