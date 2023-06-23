O&A_Schooner Adventure

Schooner Adventure during last year’s Fiesta celebration, going on this weekend.  Adventure’s season started this weekend.  (Courtesy photo)

 

The schooner Adventure is set to launch its Gloucester 400+ season this weekend, during St. Peter’s Fiesta.  Adventure is inaugurating Gloucester Sails!, an official event of the Gloucester 400+ over the Fiesta weekend, June 23-25.

During these three days, with help from Wellspring House, Gloucester Housing Authority, Open Door, and Pathways for Children, Adventure will give free sails to 350 passengers who have never sailed before!  Some of them have lived in the Cape Ann region their entire lives and getting onto one of Gloucester’s historic schooners will be their first time at sea.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.