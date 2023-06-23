The schooner Adventure is set to launch its Gloucester 400+ season this weekend, during St. Peter’s Fiesta. Adventure is inaugurating Gloucester Sails!, an official event of the Gloucester 400+ over the Fiesta weekend, June 23-25.
During these three days, with help from Wellspring House, Gloucester Housing Authority, Open Door, and Pathways for Children, Adventure will give free sails to 350 passengers who have never sailed before! Some of them have lived in the Cape Ann region their entire lives and getting onto one of Gloucester’s historic schooners will be their first time at sea.
Further, in her 97 years sailing, this is the first time Adventure is helmed by a woman, Captain Christa Miller-Shelley. With the help of a new crew of eight plus seasoned Mate Natalie Warren, Captain Miller-Shelley has been bending on sail, running safety drills and inspections as well as leading many a shake-down cruise in preparation for sailing in service to the community. This capable Captain impresses with her skill, tenacity, and good humor.
She has been overheard saying “I can't wait to get the water in the skuppers!"
Adventure also offers ticketed sails to the general public for St. Peter’s Fiesta weekend:
Friday June 23, 10 a.m - 12:30 p.m. - Be the First to Sail on Adventure this Season!
Saturday June 24, 4:30 - 7 p.m. - Greasy Pole Sail! We'll try to get a glimpse of the greasy pole challenge, one of the highlights of Saint Peter's Fiesta.
Sunday June 25, 3 -5:30 p.m. - Blessing of the Fleet Day!
We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.