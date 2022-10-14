The Manchester Essex Conservation Trust (MECT) has scheduled a series of Fall hikes and programs to encourage the public to get out and enjoy the outdoors this season.
Sunday, October 16, 2 to 4 p.m. | Where are the Western Woods? With George Smith
Thanks to conservation efforts, one can walk from one end of Cape Ann to the other while rarely setting foot on a paved road. As one of the focal points of land conservation efforts, Manchester’s Western Woods is the beginning of the wooded lands of Cape Ann. Home to an extraordinary array of reindeer lichen, mountain laurel, and majestic ledges, Western Woods comprises 500 undeveloped acres (over half of which is protected) of woods, vernal pools, and streams.
Saturday, October 22, 9 a.m. to 12 noon | Trail Cleanup Day
Roll up your sleeves and take a morning to nurture the trails of the MECT’s trails in the Manchester Essex Woods. Participants will remove fallen limbs, replace signage and blazes, repair the boardwalk, and more. All ages and skill sets are welcome (including teens trying to fit in some community service hours). This is a great opportunity to get to know your fellow MECT community.
Sunday, October 23, 10 a.m. to 12 noon | Sketching on the Boardwalk with Slow River Studio
Sketching can change the way you see the world, tuning your eye to notice shape, juxtaposition, and patterns. Sketching is also known to strengthen focus and strategic thinking, enhance creativity, and improve memory. Adults and kids are welcome, just bring a sketchbook and a pen. Slow River Studio in Essex will be on hand to run a lesson on MECT’s picturesque boardwalk and around Heron Pond.
Sunday, November 6, 4 to 6 p.m. | MECT Annual Meeting
Have you heard the news? Black bears have reached the North Shore! Dr. Ben Kilham of Kilham Bear Center is the keynote speaker for the MECT Annual Meeting. Dr. Kilham will raise curiosity, dispel fear, and educate attendees about living amongst these newest neighbors. The Kilham Bear Center is a family-run organization that has been caring for New England’s black bears for the past 30 years. Injured and orphaned cubs receive care and learn the life skills they need in a protected environment that mimics their natural habitat while the Kilhams study bear behavior to educate the public. At Riversbend, 35 Dodge Street, Essex.