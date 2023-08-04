This past weekend the sunshine prevailed on 140 anglers who turned out to fish in the 4th Annual Manchester-By-The-Sea Fishing Tournament. Anglers were competing in several categories including biggest catch, most species and total inches of striped bass caught on boat and shore across three divisions, Adult (18+), Junior (12-17) and Kid (11 and under).
Tournament submissions were coming in right until the last moment on Sunday! Over the course of the 3-day tournament 239 fish were logged and released, including 18 different species!
“This year we aimed to grow the number of youths we had involved in the tournament,” said Nate Berkowitz, co-director. “We are so pleased to have had 51 participants under the age of 17 of those, 26 were 11 and under. We will continue to grow in this area, which will help create on-going family traditions. We have some anglers who have been fishing the waters around Manchester their whole lives while others are getting out for the first time.”
The final winners were announced at the casual, family-friendly awards ceremony and BBQ on Sunday afternoon at the Chowder House at Tuck’s Point:
Biggest Catch Overall - Tied! Ben Comb and Diego F. Sanson - 42.5 inches
Most Species - Joel Beausoleil - 10 Species-Black Sea bass, Bluefish, Perch, Mackerel, Pollack, Red Fish, Striper, Whitin, Cunner, Sculpin - Sea Robin
Total Inches - Shore - Kid Taylor Seymour - 33 inches
Total Inches - Shore - Junior Will Connell - 71 inches
Total Inches - Shore - Adult Jacob Brown - 279 inches
Total Inches - Boat - Kid Calvin Yukins - 520 inches
Total Inches - Boat - Junior Diego J. Sanson - 683 inches
Total Inches - Boat - Adult Dana Woulfe - 254 inches
“The total inches category is really exciting and upped the competition in a year when there were not too many big fish being caught,” said Christina Yukins, tournament organizer.
A special thank you to the sponsors who make this event possible. They are, Hooper Fund, Crocker’s Boatyard, Metaxas Brown Pidgeon LLP, Cell Signaling, Kelly Automotive Group, Tomo Tackle, Standley's Garage, Captain Pete Yukins Fishing Charters, Michelle Baer Designs, Nate Gardner Custom Made Fishing Rod, Manchester Marine, Stephanie Mason - Fish Print Lady, Three Lantern's, Fisherman's Outfitter, Nelson's of Gloucester, Taylor Blades, Ceramica Del Mar, 4 Beach, C.K. Pearl, Bravo By the Sea, Shirts Illustrated and Butchie Built Custom Lures.
The tournament aims to encourage friends and family, both novice and experienced, to get out on the water together, fish, laugh, make stories, and most importantly enjoy our unique access to the ocean.