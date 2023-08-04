MBTS_Fishing Tourn.jpg

(Left to right) Captain Peter Yukins, tournament organizer; Ben Comb, overall biggest catch 42.5 inches; Sally Berkowitz, tournament organizer; Diego F. Sanson, overall biggest catch, 42.5inches; Nate Berkowitz, tournament organizer; Christina Yukins, tournament organizer.  (Courtesy photo)

 

This past weekend the sunshine prevailed on 140 anglers who turned out to fish in the 4th Annual Manchester-By-The-Sea Fishing Tournament.  Anglers were competing in several categories including biggest catch, most species and total inches of striped bass caught on boat and shore across three divisions, Adult (18+), Junior (12-17) and Kid (11 and under).