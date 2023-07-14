September 16, 2023
Road and Gravel Routes Available
September 16, 2023
For beginner riders to seasoned cyclists, Essex County Greenbelt Association’s annual Tour de Greenbelt - Cycle for Land Conservation is coming up soon, scheduled for Saturday, September 16, and this year the race offers a variety of routes. As a result, Essex County Greenbelt is making the race’s route options available now for those interested in testing out the tour, or training ahead of the race.
The ride, supported by sponsors, benefits Greenbelt’s local land conservation work.
Tour de Greenbelt’s untimed routes include a 25-mile and 50-mile on-road option, and a 40-mile and (new this year!) 28-mile “Gravel Grinder” option. At their own pace, riders venture past open fields, into state forests, and along local farmland, while passing more than 50 properties forever protected by Greenbelt.
The event starts at Greenbelt’s Cox Reservation, 82 Eastern Avenue in Essex, at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 16. Post-ride festivities include food from A&B Burgers (menu selection pre-ordered), beverages, and music under the big tent.
Greenbelt is the most effective champion of local land conservation in the region, and works with local individuals, families, farmers and communities to protect the farmland, wildlife habitat, and scenic and climate resilient landscapes in the 34 cities and towns in Essex County. Since 1961, Greenbelt has protected more than 19,000 acres of local land, and owns and maintains dozens of reservations throughout Essex County for public access and enjoyment.
Riders can find details, pre-register, and order a Tour de Greenbelt bike jersey at ecga.org/tourdegreenbelt. Online registration is open through September 10. Day-of registration will be open the morning of the event, starting at 7:30 a.m.
