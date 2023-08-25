Sports_by_Jason_Golf.jpg

Lilly Graham.

(Courtesy Photo)

 

Can they do it all over again? In 2022, the Manchester Essex golf team went on an 8-2 run to counter their 1-6 start to the season, qualifying for the MIAA Div. 3 North Tournament by winning their final three matches in the regular season and earning the Cape Ann Cup for the first time in three years.  Once there, the team placed eighth out of 12 teams competing at Black Swan Country Club in Georgetown.

Jason Brisbois has covered Cape Ann sports and features for more than 15 years. He would be happy to hear from you with comments or questions at jason@thecricket.com