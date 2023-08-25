Can they do it all over again? In 2022, the Manchester Essex golf team went on an 8-2 run to counter their 1-6 start to the season, qualifying for the MIAA Div. 3 North Tournament by winning their final three matches in the regular season and earning the Cape Ann Cup for the first time in three years. Once there, the team placed eighth out of 12 teams competing at Black Swan Country Club in Georgetown.
Now comes the encore. While this year’s squad returns only one senior – standout golfer Lilly Brigham, a cornerstone for this team over the past few years – there are also a handful of younger golfers returning who played at a high level and gained a wealth of varsity experience in 2022.
“I would say our expectation is to make the tournament again this year,” explains Manchester Essex golf coach Bill Melvin, now in his second year coaching the Manchester Essex golf team. “I certainly think we have enough quality golfers to do so; I think our experience from last year is going to help us.”
Helping to lead the way back into contention in 2023 is the team’s most experienced player, Brigham.
“Lilly’s a very diligent, hard worker,” Melvin says of the senior. “She loves the game of golf. She did well in the girls state individual championship back in June, and I have high expectations that she’ll do a great job both on and off the course as our number one and as the captain of the team.”
The rest of the projected top five is made up of a junior and a trio of sophomores. Junior Matt Graeter and sophomores Jack McCavanaugh, Matt Deoreo and Gray West are talented underclassmen who are no strangers to competing at this level.
“All of them have been working on their game quite frequently this summer, so I’m looking forward to seeing their continued progress,” explains Melvin. “All three of the tenth-graders played well last year and helped to carry us to the state tourney. That experience and their competitive nature will certainly help us be competitive again this year, I think.”
The rest of the lineup has yet to be determined, with a bunch of new faces working hard during the preseason to make the cut.
“We have some guys who played jayvee golf last year hoping to step up and fill a couple of spots at the bottom of the roster, as well as some newcomers,” says Melvin. “This week, it’s tryouts and evaluations.”
The season begins earlier than the other fall sports and ends seemingly just as quickly. As the fall progresses, the amount of daylight available to play drops precipitously, making getting in as many matches as possible in September and October crucial. The season officially begins on August 29 at Old Newbury Golf Course against Triton.
Jason Brisbois has covered Cape Ann sports and features for more than 15 years. He would be happy to hear from you with comments or questions at jason@thecricket.com.