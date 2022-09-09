Rotary Golf

On Tuesday, October 4, at 12:30 p.m. the Manchester Essex Rotary Club will kick off its 24th Annual Golf Tournament to benefit local students at the Meadow At Peabody Golf Course.

The event will feature a shotgun start format. 

